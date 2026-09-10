Holidays ahead… are you dreading facing them without a loved one?
September 10, 2026
By Dr. DONNA DANIEL Ed. D. LPCC We all have youthful memories of the excited anticipation that the cooling temperatures began to stir up, making the return to school not so...
Property transfers
September 8, 2026
Warranty Deed, filed August 31, 2026. Kimberly J Dermott and Joel E Dermott to Benjamin Beard and Tiffany Beard, STR 13-32-33.Warranty Deed, filed August 31, 2026. Rebekah...
2026: 9-16,23,30,10-7 Felkner Letters Granted
September 4, 2026
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF BARTON COUNTY, MISSOURI PROBATE DIVISION In the Estate ofEVERETT FOREST FELKNER IIIDeceased.Estate Number: 26B4-PR00039 NOTICE OF LETTERS...
Liberal Prairie Days
September 10, 2026
Liberal Prairie Days will be held Saturday, Sept. 19.Featured new will be an afternoon and evening schedule packed with family friendly fun, contests, live entertainment,...
DENZEL GORDON
September 8, 2026
Services were held at 11 a.m. September 7, at Living Hope Nazarene Church for Denzel Gordon, who died September 2, 2026.www.konantzwarden.com
Barton County Retired Educators resume monthly meetings
September 4, 2026
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Barton County Retired Educators resumed its monthly meetings every first Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m., in the First...
Barton County Senior Center Lunch Menu
September 10, 2026
September 12-16MONDAY- Ham and beans, roasted potatoes with onions, spinach, cornbread, brownie, coffee/tea/milk.TUESDAY- Goulash with tomato and onion, green beans, leafy...
Liberal Prairie Days
September 10, 2026
Liberal Prairie Days will be held Saturday, Sept. 19.Featured new will be an afternoon and evening schedule packed with family friendly fun, contests, live entertainment,...
Fifth grade Tigers open with a win
September 11, 2026
The youth football Tigers opened their season Saturday, Sept. 5, at Thomas M. O’Sullivan Stadium and the fifth grade picked up a 14-6 victory over...