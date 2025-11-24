Don’t be fooled
November 24, 2025
By LARRY DABLEMONTDeer hunters need to know that some conservation agents come to the homes of those who telecheck large antlered deer and ask to...
Property transfers
November 24, 2025
Warranty Deed, filed November 17, 2025. Gregory D Ratcliff and Maria Beavers to David Eidson, Lt 9 Bl 14 Wills 4th Add to Lamar (B1-17), Lt 10 Bl 14 Wills 4th Add to Lamar...
Good Samaritan partners with KOAM TV ToyBox
November 24, 2025
Once again, the Good Samaritan Shop in Lamar is partnering with KOAM TV and the Salvation Army for the KOAM ToyBox project. Donations will help the...
Lamar Bank & Trust holds grand opening at new Lockwood location
November 24, 2025
Photo courtesy of Krista Guy with The VedetteAssociates from Lamar Bank & Trust in Lamar joined the new Lockwood team as they celebrated the...
DAVID EWERS
November 19, 2025
Services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 21, at Konantz Warden Funeral Home for David Ewers, 76, Lamar, who died November 17, 2025.www.konantzwarden.com.
HARVEY FRANKLIN SUTHERLAND
November 17, 2025
Harvey Franklin Sutherland, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2025. Harvey was born on June 11, 1933, in Fair Grove,...
Culinary Arts students prepare top notch dinner
November 20, 2025
By MELODY METZGERLamar DemocratPrior to the Wednesday, Nov. 19 Lamar R-1 School Board meeting, Lamar Career and Technical Center Culinary Arts...
Lamar third graders recognized for outstanding poster contest
November 19, 2025
Barton County 4-H Teen Leaders would like to congratulate all the third graders from Lamar on an outstanding poster contest. This evaluation...
Marriage license application
November 24, 2025
The following have filed a marriage license application with the Barton County Recorder’s office:Zackery Steven Collins, 24, Lamar and Genai’a Kalani Petty, 23, Lamar.
First Baptist invites public to Christmas musical drama
November 24, 2025
For many, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration, a time to be spent with family and friends… a festive, happy time. But for others, the same holiday season only serves...
Undefeated Lockwood claims district title
November 21, 2025
By CHRIS MORROWLOCKWOOD- A 69-16 victory by the Lockwood Tigers over Liberal Friday night secured the 8-man District 1 title and propels the...